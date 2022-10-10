Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Raised by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,529 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

