CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $850,142.13 and $121.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,886,594 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cloak_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @cloakcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. CloakCoin has a current supply of 5,886,532.43505535. The last known price of CloakCoin is 0.25075129 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,002.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cloakcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.