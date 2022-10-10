Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.82. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 72,900 shares trading hands.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 256,007 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 413,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

