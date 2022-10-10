Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

