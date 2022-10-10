ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Up 3.7%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 94,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,193,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

ContextLogic Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 635,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $546,749.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,378,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,145,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,979.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 635,755 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $546,749.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,378,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,145,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,794,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,750,051. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 68.0% in the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ContextLogic by 13.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 170,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

