Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTTAY. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

CTTAY stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

