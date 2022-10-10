ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.67.

CNVVY remained flat at $9.80 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

