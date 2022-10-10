Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Core Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $769.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

