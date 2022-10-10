Cosplay Token (COT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $98,381.00

Cosplay Token (COT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Cosplay Token has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $98,381.00 worth of Cosplay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosplay Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosplay Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cosplay Token Profile

Cosplay Token’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Cosplay Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,766,977 tokens. Cosplay Token’s official website is cot.curecos.com. Cosplay Token’s official Twitter account is @curecos_cot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosplay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosplay Token (COT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cosplay Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cosplay Token is 0.02659114 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $48,087.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cot.curecos.com/.”

