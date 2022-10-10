Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. 2,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 394,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Couchbase Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $597.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

