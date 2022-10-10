Covenant Partners LLC Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.4 %

IDEX stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.87. 1,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Mizuho boosted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.