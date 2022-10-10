Covenant Partners LLC Purchases 8,545 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 944.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 163,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,041,039. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

