Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Price Target to €6.50

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €7.80 ($7.96) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.71) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Ontex Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ontex Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Ontex Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ONXXF remained flat at $5.66 during trading hours on Monday. Ontex Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Ontex Group Company Profile

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

