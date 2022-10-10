Credit Suisse Group Raises CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target to €4.20

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.20 ($4.29) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.