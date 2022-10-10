Critical Survey: Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) & Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -67.02% 3.81% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Velocity Acquisition and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.44%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.53 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.17

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Velocity Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

