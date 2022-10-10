Cryowar (CWAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $100,579.00

Cryowar (CWAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Cryowar has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $100,579.00 worth of Cryowar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryowar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryowar has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Cryowar

Cryowar’s genesis date was November 12th, 2021. Cryowar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Cryowar’s official Twitter account is @cryowardevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryowar’s official website is cryowar.com. The official message board for Cryowar is medium.com/@cryowar.

Buying and Selling Cryowar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryowar (CWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Cryowar has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cryowar is 0.0262841 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $65,353.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryowar.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryowar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryowar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryowar using one of the exchanges listed above.

