Crypto Cavemen Club Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (CAVE)

Crypto Cavemen Club (CAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Crypto Cavemen Club token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Cavemen Club has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $133,962.00 worth of Crypto Cavemen Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Cavemen Club has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Cavemen Club alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Crypto Cavemen Club Token Profile

Crypto Cavemen Club’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Crypto Cavemen Club’s official Twitter account is @thecavemenclub. The official website for Crypto Cavemen Club is www.cryptocavemen.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Cavemen Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Cavemen Club (CAVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Crypto Cavemen Club has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Crypto Cavemen Club is 0.26923962 USD and is up 41.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $186,697.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptocavemen.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Cavemen Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Cavemen Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Cavemen Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Cavemen Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Cavemen Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.