Crypto Classic (CRC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Crypto Classic (CRC) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Crypto Classic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Classic has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $20,627.00 worth of Crypto Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Classic has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Classic alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,033.30 or 1.00001831 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003528 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00046525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Crypto Classic Profile

Crypto Classic (CRC) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2021. Crypto Classic’s official website is www.cryptoclassic.org. Crypto Classic’s official Twitter account is @cro_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Classic’s official message board is twitter.com/cro_classic.

Crypto Classic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Classic (CRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Classic has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Crypto Classic is 0.01514978 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,804.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptoclassic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.