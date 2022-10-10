CUDOS Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $20.50 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,308,104,323 tokens. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official message board is medium.com/cudos. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @cudos_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CUDOS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUDOS (CUDOS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CUDOS has a current supply of 8,699,716,185 with 3,449,041,266.837831 in circulation. The last known price of CUDOS is 0.00629812 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $344,532.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cudos.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

