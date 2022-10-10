CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,833. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $82.20 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

