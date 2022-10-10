DA Davidson Cuts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $115.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

