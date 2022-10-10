Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 4th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.36. The stock had a trading volume of 53,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,013. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.46 and its 200-day moving average is $269.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

