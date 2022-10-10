DAOventures (DVD) Tops One Day Volume of $1,196.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One DAOventures token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $130,363.36 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001162 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.00677917 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015243 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008277 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAOventures Token Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 tokens. The official website for DAOventures is www.daoventures.co. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAOventures is daoventuresco.medium.com. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @venturesdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOventures Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures (DVD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DAOventures has a current supply of 15,070,000 with 9,200,045.56880563 in circulation. The last known price of DAOventures is 0.0148023 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $65.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.daoventures.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

