Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

