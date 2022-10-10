Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 655 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,033 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.26. 3,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.35. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

