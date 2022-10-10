Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 69,992 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 33,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

Comcast stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.