Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 817 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.43. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $130.35 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.07.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

