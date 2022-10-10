Davidson Investment Advisors Has $11 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CubeSmart stock remained flat at $38.33 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.