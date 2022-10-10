Davidson Investment Advisors Has $11 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
