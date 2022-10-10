Davidson Investment Advisors Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cigna by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cigna by 43.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,340,000 after buying an additional 105,761 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 8.0% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Cigna by 21.2% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

CI opened at $289.28 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.23.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

