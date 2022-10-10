Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 14,699 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for about 1.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sempra were worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $148.21 on Monday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.97. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

