Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 7,978 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 1.57% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EUSA. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUSA stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.28. 586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,938. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.