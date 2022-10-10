Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 8,308 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VB traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $176.19. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,332. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.