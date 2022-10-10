Davidson Trust Co. Buys 237 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IXUS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.48. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

