Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,649 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,149,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22,123.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,156,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,540,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.57. 11,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,019,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.20.

