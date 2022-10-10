Davidson Trust Co. Has $336,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

FDX stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,097. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

