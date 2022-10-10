Davidson Trust Co. Has $763,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,417,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.73. 84,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

