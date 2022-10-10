Davidson Trust Co. Sells 130 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CB traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.72. 8,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,804. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.