Davidson Trust Co. Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

