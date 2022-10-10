Davidson Trust Co. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.55 on Monday, hitting $115.36. 120,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,814,819. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
