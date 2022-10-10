Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 4.6%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.45. 11,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,012,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,296,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,888,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,464,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,012,783.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,280,477 shares of company stock worth $25,807,540. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,533,000 after buying an additional 766,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 922,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.