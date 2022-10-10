Defigram Trading Up 0.8% This Week (DFG)

Defigram (DFG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Defigram has a market cap of $22.52 million and $5.09 million worth of Defigram was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defigram token can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00011709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Defigram has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Defigram’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. Defigram’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Defigram is medium.com/@hidefigram. Defigram’s official Twitter account is @hidefigram and its Facebook page is accessible here. Defigram’s official website is defigram.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Defigram (DFG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defigram has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Defigram is 2.34461968 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,865,282.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defigram.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defigram directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defigram should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defigram using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

