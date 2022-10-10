DEFY Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (DEFY)

DEFY (DEFY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One DEFY token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. DEFY has a total market cap of $31.98 million and $30,408.00 worth of DEFY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEFY has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DEFY Token Profile

DEFY was first traded on July 26th, 2022. DEFY’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. DEFY’s official Twitter account is @defydisrupt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DEFY is medium.com/defy-labs/masterlist-defy-articles-all-in-one-6fef49abdfb9. DEFY’s official website is defydisrupt.io.

DEFY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEFY (DEFY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DEFY has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DEFY is 0.01279492 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $336.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defydisrupt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEFY directly using U.S. dollars.

