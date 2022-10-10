DEI (DEI) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $942.60 million and $10,504.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “DEI (DEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DEI has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DEI is 0.12916875 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,079.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deus.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

