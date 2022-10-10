Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 81,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 620,023 shares.The stock last traded at $99.12 and had previously closed at $92.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Denbury Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Denbury by 188.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 253,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Denbury by 74.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,141,000 after purchasing an additional 556,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Denbury by 2.4% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

