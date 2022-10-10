Deri Protocol Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,417,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,695,829 tokens. The official website for Deri Protocol is deri.io. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deriprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deri Protocol’s official message board is deri-protocol.medium.com.

Deri Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol (DERI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Deri Protocol has a current supply of 471,417,679.592577 with 167,118,249.30816022 in circulation. The last known price of Deri Protocol is 0.02767839 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $317,652.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deri.io/.”

