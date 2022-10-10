Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,966 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

