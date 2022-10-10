Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,086,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,701,000 after buying an additional 1,193,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

EPD traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

