Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Price Performance

NEM opened at €49.24 ($50.24) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €46.85 ($47.81) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($118.52).

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.