Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target to €520.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €700.00 ($714.29) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kering from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut Kering from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $694.63.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

PPRUY opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. Kering has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $84.02.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.