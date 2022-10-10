Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Price Target to €25.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

